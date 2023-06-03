Compound Price Tops $35.51 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $35.51 or 0.00131071 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $271.55 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,647,980 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,647,980.06093263 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.60425862 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $10,230,852.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

