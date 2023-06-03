Conflux Reaches One Day Volume of $59.21 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $785.58 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,216.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00354957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00540282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00066858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00423311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,097,994 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,883,960,129.699007 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28185961 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $68,611,706.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

