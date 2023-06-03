Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.18.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $356.47 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

