Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.66-12.96 EPS.

COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

