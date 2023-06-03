Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.66-12.96 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $356.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day moving average is $348.93. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

