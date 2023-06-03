Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 168372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.75.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

