CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 532.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

