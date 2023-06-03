Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

