Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $82,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

