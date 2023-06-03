Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $100,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

