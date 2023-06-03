Credit Suisse AG Buys 81,892 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of American International Group worth $93,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.