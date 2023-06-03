Credit Suisse AG Buys 87,572 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of VMware worth $80,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

