Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Lam Research worth $103,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $613.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

