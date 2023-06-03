Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 127,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Cheniere Energy worth $95,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $145.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

