Credit Suisse AG Has $106.59 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $106,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.