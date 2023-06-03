Credit Suisse AG Has $84.78 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $84,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $895.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $905.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.01 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

