Credit Suisse AG Has $89.14 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.39% of Weyerhaeuser worth $89,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $28.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.