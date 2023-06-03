Credit Suisse AG Has $90.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $90,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after buying an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.23 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

