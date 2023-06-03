Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,088 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $79,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

VLO stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

