Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $980,352.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $110.04 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

