Cronos Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $3.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

