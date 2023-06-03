CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
