CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.