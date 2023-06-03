DA Davidson Downgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Neutral

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.48. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

