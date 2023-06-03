DA Davidson Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $94.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.09.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
