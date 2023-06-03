Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 423,308 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,308 shares during the quarter. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 2.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.1 %

FSNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 419,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

