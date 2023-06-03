Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Graco makes up about 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $16,609,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $14,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 195,524 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $79.80. 638,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,812. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

