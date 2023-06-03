Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13,343.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,750,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

