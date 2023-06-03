Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $956,000 Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 3,420,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.