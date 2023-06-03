Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

NYSE BX traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $89.00. 8,033,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.