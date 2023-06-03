Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 22,644 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 1,024,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

