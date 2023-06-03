DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,893,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 998,678 shares during the period. DCP Midstream makes up approximately 4.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $306,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 615,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

