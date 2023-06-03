Decentralized Social Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00037131 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and $107,959.22 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

