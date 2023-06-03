Decred (DCR) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $233.00 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.54 or 0.00057209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00130993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,994,079 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.