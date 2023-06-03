DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673.89 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, DEI has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $673.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00355566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

