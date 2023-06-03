Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,914,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,360. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

