Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Denbury worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Denbury by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,111,000 after buying an additional 101,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN opened at $93.53 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

