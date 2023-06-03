DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
