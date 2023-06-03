Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0725 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.12 billion and approximately $118.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00355736 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013169 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,616,786,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
