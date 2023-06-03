Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DG traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,002,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.90. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $159.12 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

