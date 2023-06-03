Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $56.72 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

