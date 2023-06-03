Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after buying an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 687,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,957,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $35.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.