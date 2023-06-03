DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

DWF Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of LON:DWF opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.60 million, a PE ratio of 675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.57. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.96 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.36).

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

