Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

