Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

