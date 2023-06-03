Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

