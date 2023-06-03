Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

