Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

EVT opened at $21.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

