Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
EVT opened at $21.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
