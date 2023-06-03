Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.