Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.