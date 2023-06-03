Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETY opened at $11.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

